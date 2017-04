More in News

HCP lied to investors about ManorCare's performance, fraud, ... HCP Inc. allegedly covered up ManorCare's financial performance and fraud allegations when communicating with shareholders, according to a class action lawsuit filed on Monday.

Nursing care occupancy rate back up after historic low, NIC report shows After falling to its lowest rate in more than a decade in the fourth quarter of 2016, nursing care occupancy bounced back slightly in the first quarter of 2017, a new report shows.