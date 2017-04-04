Also in the News for April 4, 2017
CMS finalizes Medicare Advantage and Part D Prescription Drug Program updates … Aging boomers retiring, moving to be near parents … West Virginia legislators support bill that would limit nursing home lawsuits
Long-term care leaders learned seven core elements of a successful antibiotic stewardship program Monday at the ACHCA annual convocation Monday. The key is to look up, on expert said.
Repealing the Affordable Care Act remains a possibility, President Donald Trump continues to say in public declarations.
Home health agencies would have more time to meet new conditions of participation under a new proposal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That may give hope to skilled nursing providers looking for their own extra time.