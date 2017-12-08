Lauren Conte

Understanding tinnitus in residents

Lauren Conte, Eosera Inc.

Tinnitus is an audiological and neurological condition that about affects 15% of the general public. Nearly 50 million Americans have some form of tinnitus making it one of the most common health conditions in the country. Roughly 20 million people struggle with chronic tinnitus, while 2 million have extreme and debilitating cases.

According to the American Tinnitus Association, tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present. Although tinnitus is commonly referred to as "ringing in the ears," the condition can manifest different types of sounds. These sounds can include:

Ringing

Buzzing

Clicking

Tinnitus can be both an acute (temporary) condition or a chronic health malady. There are two main forms of tinnitus:

Subjective Tinnitus Objective Tinnitus

Subjective tinnitus is head or ear noises that are perceivable only to the specific patient.

This kind of tinnitus is usually traceable to auditory and neurological reactions to hearing loss, but can also be caused by an array of other catalysts. More than 99% of all tinnitus cases reported are of the subjective variety.

A few disorders linked to tinnitus include:

Presbycusis

Noise induced hearing loss

Genetic predisposition

Endolymphatic hydrops/Meniere's disease

Otosclerosis

Objective tinnitus, on the other hand, is linked to a mechanical source. Head or ear noises are audible to the examiner, by placing a stethoscope on the patient's external auditory canal. These sounds are usually produced by internal functions in the body's circulatory (blood flow) and somatic (musculo-skeletal movement) systems. However, less then 1% of total tinnitus cases are objective tinnitus.