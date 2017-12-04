Julie Rupenski

Should I be looking for a new position in senior care?

Julie Rupenski, President and Owner of MedBest

You have been in your senior care executive director position in a well respected senior care company for a year or two. You came into a building that was at 86% occupancy and it is now at 93% occupancy. Your staff turnover is reasonable, and your staff is happy. You are making good money and your position in the organization and the organization itself is stable.

It all sounds good right?

Except for a couple of things . . .

You are bored. You have hinted that you would like to move up in the organization and it feels like no one is listening or no one is caring . . . or maybe even worse, you wonder if they think you are not as good at you think you are. You look around and see other people just having a lot more fun in their executive director positions.

The Big Question: Is it time to make a move?