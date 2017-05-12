Daniel Black and Olivia Armstrong

Patients as consumers: Understanding purchasing patterns

Daniel Black, Hencove Marketing

Healthcare is an industry prone to change. Patient populations evolve constantly as new generations bring new habits, values, expectations and needs. For healthcare providers, keeping pace is a challenge.

Whether we like it or not, today's patients are consumers. Healthcare organizations need to recognize this and ask themselves the question: how can we create customer loyalty?

And for the long-term-care community, the issue of who is the consumer is further compounded by the reality that many healthcare decisions are made as a group, or more specifically, a family. For elderly patients, often their children, or grandchildren, lend a voice, and hand, to the healthcare process. In other words, if you're running a nursing home, remember that your customers aren't only seniors – the “buyer” may be a tech-savvy, 30-year-old who is reviewing your organization first-and-foremost from what he can find online.

Creating loyal customers—or as we marketers would say, brand evangelists—requires both attracting customers, and offering them a better experience than a competitor. The first step is to understand their purchasing patterns. Pulled from a variety of sources and studies, we've gathered six key trends to help understand the mindset of today's patients:

So, what advice do we have? We'd recommend that healthcare providers:

Be affordable (or at least look like it).

Be digital.

Be social.

Be web-friendly.

Be flexible.

Be educators.





The new model looks something like this: Your needs are important, we understand your unique circumstances, we cater our care around you and your family, and we hope to earn the opportunity to care for you today, and tomorrow.





Marketing for healthcare organizations isn't about shouting from the rooftops. It's about showing empathy, compassion, and humility. And doing it digitally.



