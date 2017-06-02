Sabina Bhatia

Is financial stress undermining employee performance?

Mary Haynes was confronting a serious threat to her organization.

As President and CEO of Louisville-based Nazareth Home, Sacred Heart Home, she's responsible for one of the leading providers of long-term care and senior living in the state of Kentucky. What she knew was that many of her employees struggled — at least, periodically — with financial distress.

“Imagine how challenging it is for the mother who needs extra childcare, food or gas before the next paycheck is due,” Mary says. “She may be working extra hours to pay for something extra, but traditionally she has to wait until payday to actually receive the money. Also, people get behind and have to try and borrow money until their next paycheck.”

I imagine you can empathize. After all, Ms. Haynes is hardly alone as this report on financial wellness challenges facing aging care providers demonstrates.

Such problems, as Mary realized, could contribute to personal turmoil and even employee churn. Depending on which employee population you're measuring, and who's doing the measuring, the average employee turnover in this category is roughly 40% to 50% a year, with some institutions experiencing annual worker turnover rates of 100% or more.

But employee churn isn't the only problem that's impeding growth and eroding performance. Employers are also hampered by employee disengagement. Engagement can generally be defined as the degree to which a worker is psychologically committed to their job.

AON Hewitt, in its 2017 survey on employee engagement, suggests a simple “Say, Stay, Strive” model for thinking about engagement. It surveys employees around the world, asking them questions to try to assess the extent to which employees

Say positive things about the organization they work for and advocate on its behalf,

Intend to stay at the organization for a long time, and

Strive to help the organization succeed.

However you measure this factor, engaged workers are almost by definition more loyal and productive.

They tend to be enthusiastic or even passionate about their job, and highly engaged employees often think of their work as a mission, or a calling.

On the other hand, disengaged workers view their job as simply a financial transaction, selling their time to an employer, and most workers who describe themselves as “actively disengaged” are basically unhappy with where they are and pretty much in the market for something else.