Ron Weissberg

How to benefit from electrical stimulation for the treatment of chronic wounds

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print



Ron Weissberg

One of the most amazing things about the human body is its ability to repair itself. Lacerations, punctures, abrasions all heal with little or no care. Chronic wounds, those that persist day after day, are a small subset of wounds but they compose a troublesome minority. They include, but are not limited to, diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), venous leg ulcers (VLU), and pressure ulcers (colloquially known as bedsores). These represent the body's failure to fix itself.

Approximately 6.5 million Americans are affected by chronic wounds. Because of certain medical trends (aging populations, increased occurrence of diabetes, the rise in obesity), chronic wounds are becoming more common, occurrences increasing at around 8% per year. The US spends $25 billion annually treating these wounds, which are the most expensive complication following surgery. Wounds are a major source of bacteria that drive infection rates at hospitals.

Initial treatment of a chronic wound involves regular cleaning and covering the damaged area with wound dressings and bandages. In many instances, the physician will debride the dead or inflamed tissue, removing it by various methods ranging from plucking it away with tweezers to introducing maggots to the wound where they consume the damaged tissues.

However, some wounds still fail to heal. These ulcers require advanced therapies. These include:

Electrical stimulation

Negative pressure

Hyperbaric oxygen

Growth factors

Skin substitutes

Stem cells





Clinical studies show that using the BST leads to a wound closure rate 5 times higher than a control group, with 45% of treated patients experiencing full wound closure. Full wound closure results in a significant reduction in treatment costs. Reimbursement via Medicare is already established, and compares very favorably with the costs of current standard of care. Electrical stimulation has been shown to be beneficial in a number of studies, according to an article in Advanced Wound Care.

Human cells are, among other things, electrical units. As described in an article in Diabetic Foot & Ankle, “Injury to the epithelial layer disrupts the body's naturally occurring electrical current therefore creating an electrical field. This electrical field, along with chemotaxis and injury stimulation, guides epithelial cell migration during wound healing.” The article further concludes, “Electrical stimulation is believed to restart or accelerate wound healing by imitating the natural electrical current that occurs in injured skin.”

The challenge in the U.S. has been that there is no FDA approved electrical stimulation device available. In the next few months, the BST device will commence a pivotal multi-center, double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized registration trial. The study will evaluate 90 patients who have Stage III and IV ulcers. These are the hardest ulcers to treat. Top line results are expected in 2018 and if the results show efficacy, the BST may be available for use in nursing homes in 2019.

Healthcare providers in nursing homes can administer the BST with the aim towards reducing chronic wounds including bedsores for patients who are not mobile. For patients who do have mobility, healing the chronic wound can lead to faster overall recovery and a better quality of life while in nursing home care. Treatment with the BST is given for 30 minutes, 3 times per day, over the course of 45 to 60 days. This compares very favorably to standard of care methods which require in-hospital treatment for up to 23 hours per day. While the BST is evaluated by the FDA, healthcare providers have the following options.