Controlling sound in senior facilities

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print



Michael Chotiner

Those who manage extended-care facilities and senior centers are often confronted with a counterintuitive situation: although some residents may be hard of hearing, noisy environments lead to the discomfort of all residents, including those with a hearing impairment. For people with dementia, a noisy environment not only makes it hard to follow conversations but can lead to high levels of stress and anxiety, as well as increased heart rate and blood pressure.

"People with dementia have a decreased ability to deal with multiple and competing stimuli, and may be overwhelmed when there is too much activity in a setting,” writers Margaret P. Calkins, Ph.D. and Philip D. Sloane, M.D., M.P.H. in "Designing a Care Facility."

Consider an average day in your facility and the noise that is generated from routine tasks, such as conversations, resident activities, rolling carts, telephones, intercoms, the HVAC system and the like. These routine sounds do not include the isolated jarring disturbances, such as a dropped tray or the sudden outburst from a resident. While you may not be able to eliminate these sounds, you can help control them.

One of the suggestions the authors make is to utilize sound-absorbing materials in public spaces. But to pick the right materials, it helps to understand a little about sound. Sound waves travel in all directions. When they hit an object — say, a wall — the object can either absorb the soundwaves or reverberate them back into the room and possibly the next room.