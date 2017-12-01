Diane R. Tanking

Senior living organizations plan for a 'C-change'

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Diane R. Tanking

Experts in senior living know there is an impending leadership problem, if not a crisis. A wave of the industry's top executives are set to retire and it's uncertain from where the next generation will come.

It is not unusual to encounter senior care leaders who have been in their positions for decades. In an informal 2016 survey that my firm conducted of 47 CEO/presidents or top administrators of multi-site and single site continuing care retirement communities, more than half had been in place for 10 or more years. About a third were planning to retire within five years. This correlates with other surveys of broader nonprofit organizations that suggest as many as half of CEOs are within retirement range.

In the Witt/Kieffer survey, more than 90% noted that they believed in the need for succession planning, but just over 60 percent said that they had worked with their boards to create formal succession process. A quarter of respondents said they were grooming a designated successor to take over at the helm.

So there is a gap between the acceptance of succession planning and its implementation.

In the senior care sector, there is an added challenge: Executive teams are smaller in number than in acute healthcare and many times there are no legitimate successors to the CEO role—this isn't anyone's fault, just the nature of our business with smaller, “flatter” organizations. CEO succession planning often relies upon proactively developing executives by giving them a greater scope of responsibility within the organization.

When depth isn't there, succession planning needs to get more proactive and creative. Here are a few things that I am seeing progressive organizations do: