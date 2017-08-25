Exercise is more important than you thought
Jean Wendland Porter
I've recently become certified as a dementia practitioner. Having been a geriatric Physical Therapist for, let's say, "many" years (aka a really long time), most of what I learned was what I already knew. But a recent study by German researchers has changed what I knew anecdotally into real science.
Anyone who's worked in long term care knows that there are life-style changes that affect cognition:
- Exercise helps. The more active older adult is less likely to develop cognitive decline over time.
- Keep the brain alert and active by learning new things.
- Diet modifications including limiting meat and fats can delay dementia.
As rehab professionals, we try to get even the most debilitated patients moving. We see those who are short of breath at rest and push to increase their endurance. How often are the treadmills in your building used? How often are the recumbent bikes brought out of storage? Even with minimal continuous exercise, we can still improve cardiac status, physical health, and maybe even cognition.
For those of us approaching the age where some of our peers are starting to show decline in their cognition, it's certainly worth doing everything we can and exploring all options to preserve the physical and mental health of our clients.
And now it's time to go for a run.
Jean Wendland Porter, PT, CCI, is the Regional Director of Therapy Operations at Diversified Health Partners in Ohio.