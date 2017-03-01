Accident or injury? Learn the difference at March 15 Online Expo session

Share this content:



linkedin

google



Email

Print



Daniel J. Sheridan, Ph.D., RN, FNE-A, SANE-A, FAAN





Whether it's taking photos or developing better reporting, providers must learn how to understand injury vulnerabilities for long-term care residents. Professor Daniel J. Sheridan, Ph.D., will walk participants during his Online Expo session on best practices in documenting wound care.

For one, "photos can be protective," Sheridan said in November. "It can show you the wound is healing, albeit it slowly."

Sheridan will present at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 15 as part of the McKnight's Online Expo. The webinar is sponsored by McKesson. The session will be moderated by Senior Editor Elizabeth Newman

Participants can sign up for free and earn a Continuing Education Credit. Click here to register.