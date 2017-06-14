It's time to sit for a visit and get caught up

James M. Berklan

Summers are a good time for visiting cousins and other scattered relatives. The times they generate can make memories that light up the mind and fire the imagination.

That's what I envision for you on June 20 (a week from Tuesday as of this writing): A visit to "the relatives." It will be a way to learn what's going on in their neck of the woods — and probably earn you a few pearls of wisdom you can take back to skilled nursing colleagues as well.

McKnight's Senior Living's inaugural Online Expo arrives June 20. Just like McKnight's past Online Expos that have attracted thousands of long-term care professionals, it is free to attend and offers free CE credits — three, to be exact.

Nationally respected speakers will give the scoop during webinars on dementia care, staffing and other resident care issues.

What the "cousins" in senior living find useful may strike a chord with many other eldercare professionals as well. After all, that's what relatives are for, right?

It's nearing time to dial in, sit for a spell and get caught up — on the first day of summer, as it turns out. All you need is an Internet connection and a yearning to know more than you already do.

As a bonus, there will be live networking with colleagues and vendors, virtual trade show booths to click around and more. The "doors" to open at 10:30 a.m., with the webinars stringing into the afternoon.

For more on the speakers and event details, click here.

And then let some "cousins" know you're stopping by for a spell. Maybe they'll join you.

Follow James M. Berklan @JimBerklan. Email him at jim.berklan@mcknights.com.