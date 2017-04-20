GoFundMe campaign covers nurse's fine, but should it ever be paid?

The saga of nurse Carolyn Strom has been one of our most popular over the last six months. She is, of course, the Canadian who vented about her grandparents' healthcare on Facebook and has been fined for it.

McKnight's readers have gobbled up the various updates, and left dozens of comments. Most of them have been indignant that Strom is being punished at all for speaking her mind.

Like-minded folks, possibly including McKnight's readers, have added the latest twist to the story. In less than two weeks, a GoFundMe campaign collected more than $26,000 in pledges to cover 100% of Strom's fine.

Just like the comments under superb articles written by my colleague, Emily Mongan the fundraising was driven by angry, fearful nurses. They wonder: If they can't comment on matters they see as inappropriate — even, as in Strom's case, when they're not talking about their own employers or a situation in their own area — what other rights must they forfeit?

Keep in mind, we're not talking a flameout of Trumpian proportions here. Strom's big offense apparently was hurting the feelings of nurses in charge of her grandparents' care. On Facebook and Twitter, she rued her grandparents' care by saying his caregivers apparently weren't “up to speed” on best practices and did know enough to “help maintain an aging senior's dignity.”

If she hadn't emphasized her own R.N. credential, or if somebody else had leveled the tepid criticism, the entire fiasco might have been avoided. Instead, nurses at the facility in question filed a complaint with a quasi-governmental nurses association because they said they were humiliated and embarrassed.

The matter next goes before a Canadian judge. Strom's lawyers could have appealed to the Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association, but that's the government-supported group whose disciplinary committee levied the fine in the first place. (For the record, Strom's actual penalty is $1,000; the other $25,000 is to help defray the cost of a hearing the SRNA conducted.)

But there are other ways she must pay. In addition to helping pay for what might have been a wholly unnecessary hearing, Strom is charged with writing an essay analyzing what she did wrong and telling how she'll act differently in the future. She'll also have to complete an online course on the Canadian Nurses Association's code of ethics.

There's no word yet on whether she'll also have to write, “I will not hurt other nurses' feelings,” 100 times or clap out the chalkboard erasers after school each day.

Strom claimed she shouldn't have to pay anything because the dispute could have been resolved with a hearing-less consensual resolution agreement. The SRNA's disciplinary committee decline to rule who was at fault for not pursuing or agreeing to a consensual resolution agreement.

The SRNA investigation committee pressed for a $30,000 fine for Strom. But the group's discipline committee declined to go that high. It noted that Strom had showed accountability for her actions. Hmmm, accountability but not impunity.

I “get” that medical professionals must often adhere to fairly stringent standards and codes. But the prospect of being restricted 24/7, no matter where one is nor whether comments are about a loved one, seems too big a burden to bear.

Should a $26,000 fine have to be paid? No.

Stay tuned.

