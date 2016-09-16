House Call 2: Managing OIC in a 76-Year-Old Woman—Gastroenterology and Pain Management Perspectives

Program description

Opioid analgesics are the mainstay medications for chronic pain that does not respond adequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or other relatively conservative approaches.

Educational objectives

At the conclusion of this activity, participants should be better able to:

Recognize how opioid analgesia affects the gastrointestinal tract and creates risk for opioid-induced constipation (OIC)

Review the prevalence and impact of OIC

Improve clinician-patient dialogue to achieve timely diagnosis of OIC

Apply a stepwise approach, incorporating traditional and contemporary treatment strategies, when individualizing OIC management strategies

This 30-minute course expires on June 28, 2017.

It is approved for .5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)T