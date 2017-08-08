Neil Smiley

3 ways to lower readmission rates

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print



Neil Smiley, Founder and CEO, Loopback Analytics

This October, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will publish the Skilled Nursing Facility 30-Day All-Cause Readmission Measure (SNFRM) on Skilled Nursing Compare. The SNFRM estimates the risk-standardized rate of unexpected readmissions within 30 days for patients with fee-for-service Medicare who were inpatients at PPS, critical access, or psychiatric hospitals for any cause or condition.

Long-term care facility performance on readmission rates is a big deal. Public reporting of readmission rates impacts the facility's reputation for quality. Long-term care facilities with higher than expected readmission rates will be subject to financial penalties starting October 2018. In addition, hospital referral sources are actively narrowing their post-acute care networks and cutting facilities that have high readmission rates.

In markets where there are bundled payments, post-acute care facilities are finding that lower acuity patients are no-longer being sent to SNFs, and patients that are referred to SNF are higher average acuity than in the past. Even as acuity levels increase, there is intense pressure to reduce post-acute length of stay and reduce readmissions.

Long-term care facilities must effectively utilize data to manage the readmission challenge:

1. Get a handle on your readmission data

2. Participate in a data sharing network

3. Leverage analytics

Get a handle on your readmission data